Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead couple Kartik and Naira (played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) are the true attraction for the fans of the show. Like any other Jodi, this Jodi too has shared some really romantic moments together on camera. It’s needless to say that this is one of the most loved television duos of all time.

The couple is extremely good looking and is loved by millions of fans. Mohsin and Shivangi’s outstanding, flawless performances took KaiRa’s romance to the next level. Be it any scene, Mohsin and Shivangi made the heart skip the beat several times.

Here we bring you unforgettable romantic scenes of the couple!