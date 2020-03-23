Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Times When Kartik Never Leaves A Chance To Convey His Love To Naira

The longest-running show of TV town, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi gives us a perfect example of relationship goals with their roles of Kartik and Naira in the show. The duo’s strong chemistry grabs the attention of all their fans, and we are sure that many of you yearn for the same chemistry and love. Kartik is seen head over heels in love with Naira.

Naira who loves Kartik and is married to him tries to manage her duties, both as a wife and a daughter-in-law and she tries everything in her power to be loved by one and all. She faces many difficulties in her new married life and because of these difficulties Kartik and Naira’s love story goes under various uncomfortable situations. A lot of characters introduced in the serial also stir troubles in this couple’s life, and Kartik and Naira keep trying to get out of it all.

But at last, it is their strong bond of love and their commitment to one another that triumphs over everything.



Kartik will express his love for Naira, and he also wants to start a new life with his lady love and their kid Kairav and unite his happy family again. Whereas Kartik question God and God answers by giving hint and that is time to take the first step.

On the other hand, Kartik mesmerizes seeing Naira playing with kids. Kartik goes lost seeing Naira that he lovingly comes to Naira and hugs her passionately. However, Kartik will propose Naira and asks her to accept his proposal. Well, seeing this we can say that Kartik never leaves a chance to make love to his lady, right guys?