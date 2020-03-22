Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are one of the most-loved shows on TV currently.

Dear Naira and Kartik, if you thought you will have a forever kind of love, you are highly mistaken.

Mutual trust and respect are of the utmost importance to ruin a marriage or a relationship smoothly. Your relationship has had so many hiccups that even the viewers are tired of seeing you fight and later patch up.

Misunderstanding by dadi, Kairav making the chaos, third-person between Naira and Kartik, and now Trisha’s case, all this has proved very costly for your relationship. Every time some good things are about to happen, there has to be someone ruing our love birds. We just hope they get all good now and get going as a couple.