Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is much loved by the fans and the credit goes to the chemistry between the lead pair Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) aka Kaira. The couple takes the show to a different level with their scorching chemistry.

The Jodi is the epitome of an ideal couple and has shared bang-on chemistry on screen. Their fights, love, romance, is all loved by the audience and have grabbed the attention of many viewers. The journey of Kaira, has been one roller coaster ride of emotions that only leaves you wanting more. From being happily married to getting separated to being reunited, the many complications that their relationship has suffered through only made their bond tighter and love stronger. You know it’s true love when you end up falling in love with the same person over and over again. And Kartik and Naira prove just that!

Fans have been treated with a lot of romantic and steamy moments of Kartik and Naira. Here we bring you some of them which will make you believe in love