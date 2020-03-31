Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut has gone through some amazing twists with respect to the love life of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

One such moment that is ever alive in our memories is the pregnancy track of Naira wherein she for the first time gets a feeling that she is pregnant.

She gets to know what happens to a woman when she is pregnant and really wonders whether she is in the family way.

To get to know more, she even goes to the medical shop stealthily without her family’s knowledge to buy a pregnancy test kit so that she can check herself.

Such an amazing sequence that she shows Naira’s dilemma and tension…

Check the videos here and you will relive this cute phase in Kaira’s lives.

Aww!!

This was an amazing sequence and brought in a lot of happiness in Kartik and Naira’s lives.

Are you recollecting the good old days?

Amazing, they were!! Isn’t it fans!!

