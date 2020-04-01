Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik to meet with an ACCIDENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut has been gripping the audiences lately with its interesting storyline, which is currently winning hearts and has created a rage among the youth.

As per the storyline, the episode ended on a cliff hanger note with Kartik getting a call from the detective which confirmed the presence of Kartik and Naira’s daughter before the Covid19 break.

Now, in the coming episode, Kartik will learn his daughter’s whereabouts and would rush to find her. While Kartik would be nervous and excited both. He would fail to see a truck and would meet with a tragic accident.

OMG!

Will he be ever able to meet his daughter? What will happen next?

As of now, you can watch it here for more details: https://youtu.be/ZzmYsSKOnYo

