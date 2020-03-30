Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik – Naira and Samarth-Gayu’s interesting connect

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut will resume its airing of fresh episodes from tonight (30 March), and it was IWMBuzz.com which broke this news last night.

Well, we now hear that the story will move ahead in developing an interesting interlink between the two couples Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), as well as Samarth (Samir Onkar) and Gayu (Simran Khanna).

Yes, as we know, Gayu is more like a sister for Naira and for Kartik, his uncle (chacha) is married to his wife Naira’s sister.

The interpersonal relationships between the couples will add a new flavor in the show, is what we hear.

Also, their relationships will also play up with the younger generation kids Vansh and Kairav.

Will this connect be for the good between Kartik-Naira and Samarth-Gayu?

We buzzed actors but could not get through.

