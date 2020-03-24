Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Director’s Kut is enthralling audiences with interesting drama and storyline.

As per the plot, Kartik and Naira get a letter from the nurse which reveals their daughter being alive. Kartik and Naira get tears reading the letter. Kartik hires a detective to find out his daughter. Kartik gets a call from the detective Rakesh and he finds about his daughter’s whereabouts. Kartik decides to go to meet his daughter.

How will Kartik and Naira meet their daughter? We list down few possibilities.

The nurse daughter could be Kartik and Naira’s daughter

They could find her in an orphanage

Aditya might have kidnapped their daughter and they would find her with him.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.