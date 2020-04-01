Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai: Kartik and Naira's best wedding pictures

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a couple who is head over heels in love with each other and their chemistry can set any stage on fire! Audiences love their jodi. Their pictures truly prove that they are the most adorable couple on Indian television. They had to face many hurdles to get married and it’s been three years this stunning pair tied the knot. It was a big fat wedding.

In November 2019, the star cast flew to Greece and there was a sequence of Kartik and Naira getting married again in Greece. The exotic beauty of Greece probably inspired them.

Recently, the couple also married after the reunion post the leap with their son Kairav witnessing their wedding.

We bring you some of the wedding pictures that will make you fall in love with them.