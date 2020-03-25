Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel is angry and abusive: Find out why

Karan Patel has always been vocal about coming out with his thoughts on social media and does not mince words when it comes to opening about anything under the sun.

With the entire country struggling under the wrath of the Coronavirus and the lockdown for 21 days being announced, Karan could not control his anger and disappointment when he saw the whole street of Andheri West buzzing with the crowd.

Calling them ‘fucking retards’, Karan told that that essential services will be available throughout, and there was no need for all to behave as though they were animals getting ready for migration.

Check his post here as he blasts people for their unruly behaviour.

A must that every citizen of the country understands the importance of ‘social distancing’ and stays home and goes out only when they require necessary essentials.

Karan your post and thoughts are appreciated!!