yash-fans-heartbroken-over-delay-in-kgf-2-teaser-release,-here-is-how-they-reacted-to-prashanth-neel’s-tweet

The delay in the teaser release of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has not gone well with his fans. Their wish to get a glimpse to the movie on the Rocking Star’s birthday (8 January) has been shattered and they are venting out their disappointment on director Prashanth Neel, who announced the delay with a Tweet on Sunday evening, 5 January.

Yash had revealed last month that the teaser would be out on his birthday. The thousands of fans across the country were curiously looking forward for its release, but to their shock, the plans have gone for a change. As a result, they are upset with the director for disappointing them by failing to release the promotional video of KGF: Chapter 2.

Samples of Their Reaction:

The fans of Rocking Star Yash have largely expressed their disappointment, stating that they are heartbroken. While many have called him “irresponsible,” some have told him to make up for the losses by coming up with a good teaser soon. Overall, they have urged him not to compromise with the quality. Check out the sample tweets below:

Harshith Virat: @TheNameIsYash and 4 others@prashanth_neel nam Boss 1month munche ne helidru alva, Yak modle Prepare agilla..Avr Video Ella kade viral agide.. Before Andhra shooting Schedule if u started tsr cutting work, it wud hv finished bfr bday. Really Disappointed #WeWantKGFChapter2Teaser on Boss Bday

Abhi: @TheNameIsYash and 4 others Ohhh i was waiting for that epic teaser (epic day) but its k no problem ….keep on ur great work all the best

Yash Boss Abhimani Raman: #WeWantKGFChapter2Teaser Bad words beda anta sumne idivi ????????????????????

Pavan R Gachinmani: All the best for entire #KGF2 Team. And we will be eagerly waiting for movie. But don’t pressurize #KGFTeam to release in half hearted.. we will wait untill your team is fully satisfied with content and complete work. Best Wishes #KGFChapter2Teaser #KGF2teaser #KGFChapter2

Yash Cult Anoop: It’s ok sir. Unless you are doing your best , the teaser will be more than our expectations , whenever you release it , we know that it’ll be the game changer.

Vijaykumar Valmiki: Paapa yaav director aadru eetara apology keliddu example ideyaa guru?, apology keli reason helidru kudaa matthe teaser beku antiraa ????????????

#KGFChapter2Teaser #KGF #KGFChapter2 #AvaneSrimanNarayana

What Caused the Delay?

“Hi everyone,

I regret to inform you that we will not be releasing #kgfchapter2 birthday teaser on January 8th, since the shoot has been pushed till the 6th and the team will be back only on the 7th January.

The amount of love and expectations you all have on #kgfchapter2 is enormous, so you all deserve only the best,thus we will not compromise on the outcome.

This is solely on me,l apologize to you, and this not us taking you for granted. But this is us being extra committed in delivering only the best for you.

On the occasion of our ©TheNamelsYash birthday,we will be releasing a 2nd look poster on January 8th at 10.08 am which I hope will not disappoint you. Thank ou for being our strength,” Prashanth Neel posted on Twitter.