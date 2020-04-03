yash-and-roohi-saying-‘go-corona’-in-karan-johar’s-closet-is-the-cutest-video-on-the-internet

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 17: 46 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his fans up to date about his daily shenanigans with his kids, Yash and Roohi Johar. Their recent randomness in Karan's closet in the cutest video on the internet today. It also ends with the kids saying, "go corona". Karan, on Friday, posted a new video of his munchkins. The two were seen roaming around the filmmaker's wardrobe and questioning his fashion choices. This time, however, Yash actually liked Karan's Versace jacket. But Roohi was eager to leave. The clip gets more adorable when the kids start to help straighten each other's hair, which also surprised Karan. After Yash and Roohi were done goofing around in his closet. They three ended the video by saying 'go corona'. Karan captioned the video clip on Instagram as, "Randomness in the closet! #lockdownwiththejohars #gocorona". KJo has been spending all his time with his kids during the Coronavirus lockdown. In one of their first videos in Karan's closet, Yash and Roohi both agreed that they didn't like 'dada' choice. Yash went as far as to say, his father should opt for simple clothes. Karan has shared the video on social media and posted, "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars" On the work front, Karan's upcoming production venture Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, while Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is his next lined-up release. Karan will also be helming his own film soon. He has been working on the film's pre-production for a while. The upcoming Mughal drama, Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.