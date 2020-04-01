Yash and Radhika Pandit's cutest video with Ayra is all fun; watch

Yash and Radhika are the most famous and loved couple in Tollywood. They are blessed with two children – one daughter and one son. The couple is the real inspiration for all the couples out there. The couple spends their time with their children and has fun with them. Their daughter named Ayra is the cutest star kid in the industry and she just takes our hearts away.

Yash and Radhika are seeing spending time with her and making video and she looks damn cute in that video. Ayra has proved her cuteness with her amazing videos as we just can’t take our eyes off her as she is damn beautiful and cute. Her cute smile is the best thing for one to fall for her. All her videos are cute and she brings a smile to your face with her cuteness. Radhika was baking cake and Ayra was beside her and she was all messy with all the cream over her and on her face and she was looking cute. She makes cute faces.

