yash-34th-birthday:-bharath-bandh-won’t-affect-the-special-day-celebration-of-kgf-star

Rocking Star Yash is turning a year older on Wednesday, 8 January. The fans of the Kannada actor across Karnataka is coming to Bengaluru to be part of the massive celebration. The bandh call given by the central traders unions and bank unions have not affected them as the preparations are on without any trouble.

Yash turns 24 on Wednesday.PR Handout

Massive Cake and Cut-out

The All India Rocking Star Yash Fans Association is celebrating the birthday of the actor like never before at the Nandi Links Ground in Nayandahalli in Bengaluru. He is going to cut a cake weighing 5000 kilograms and a cutout of 216 feet of the actor has been erected.

As the fans from across the city are coming to the venue, over 10 buses have been arranged from majestic and railway station which would pick them up and drop at the location on the special day of Yash fans.

As per the sources, the fans’ club is expecting around 20,000 people from across the state to attend the event. Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit is expected to attend the birthday celebration at 12 am (midnight) on 8 January.

Teaser Disappointment

Meanwhile, Rocky Bhai’s KGF: Chapter 2 teaser, which was supposed to be released on his birthday, has been delayed and the new release date has not been revealed by the makers. To make the disappointed fans happy, the makers are releasing a new poster on the occasion. It will be unveiled at 10.08 am.

Prashanth Neel-directorial movie is produced by Hombale Films. The first part turned out to be a gigantic hit. The second instalment will release later this year.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

