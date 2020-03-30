yami-gautam-says-she-would-not-have-been-herself-if-she-had-been-born-in-a-film-family

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19: 34 [IST]

Nepotism has been a raging debate in Bollywood for a few years now. Many celebrities, including ‘outsiders’ as well as those who have been born in film families continue to argue how seriously to take nepotism. Recently, Yami Gautam gave her two cents on the nepotism debate. Being an outsider to the industry who made it to where she is on her own, Yami feels that she would not have been herself if she had been born in a film family. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Yami said that there is not problem accepting the realities of nepotism. All she can do is use the opportunity she has received to make the best out of it. “There is no fight here. You can’t change if someone is born in an industry; that’s not something anyone has control over. You can’t change where I come from, and proudly so. That’s a fact na? If it is a fact, then what is the problem in accepting it?” she said, adding, “But if you are getting an opportunity, the only thing is that you can’t take anything for granted.” She further said, “Even if I feel, had I been from a film family, then I would have got this… No, then I would not have got the perspective that I have now. I would not be myself. And I want to remain the way I am.” With regard to work, Yami was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Her next film is a romantic comedy titled Ginny Weds Sunny, starring opposite Vikrant Massey. The film is being directed by Puneet Khanna. ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Hits Back After Being Called Disrespectful For Rejecting A Fan’s Gamosa In Guwahati ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Shares Her Views On Being Snubbed At Filmfare Awards; Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘So Proud’