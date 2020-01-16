yamaha-urges-customers-to-stop-hiding-inside-their-musical-instrument-cases

Instrument manufacturer Yamaha has released a statement in which they’ve asked their customers to stop hiding inside their instrument cases.

A tweet from Yamaha Wind, the Japanese account that oversees the company’s wind instruments, made the plea following online mimicry of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn had apparently hidden inside a musical equipment case in order to flee Japan while awaiting trial for high-profile financial crimes.

【お願い】 理由については触れませんが、大型の楽器ケースに人が入ることに関することをネタにしたツイートが多く散見されるようになってきました。 不幸な事故が起きてからでは遅いですので、皆さんの周りでは実際にそのようなことをしない、させないように皆さんで注意し合ってください。 — ヤマハ・ウインドストリーム (@Yamaha_Wind_jp) January 11, 2020

Translated from Japanese, the tweet reads: “We won’t mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”

Japanese Twitter users had started a trend of posting photos of themselves hidden in instrument cases via a hashtag that translates as ‘Playing Ghosn’.

カルロス・ゴーンごっこ pic.twitter.com/hBjrb9EeVB — つばき@札幌で僕と握手 (@r_tsubaki) January 9, 2020

ちび生徒ちゃんも楽器ケースに入って、ゴーンごっこしてた#楽器ケース #ゴーンごっこ #ゴーン pic.twitter.com/VvcgrVPe13 — SANAE HARP@3/12六本木バードランド (@HarpSanae) January 7, 2020

今流行りのゴーンごっこ。 これで見事に日本の検査をすり抜けたんだな。#ゴーンごっこ pic.twitter.com/ZZf0RdP9bj — ふじぴろ (@fujihiro67) January 13, 2020

Ghosn’s escape from Japan last month caused international headlines. The Brazilian-born businessman was arrested in November 2018 and has been charged with crimes including underreporting his pay package, breach of trust and financial misconduct.

While awaiting trial last month, Ghosn managed to flee Japan for Lebanon, and is believed to have escaped detection at Japan’s Kansai international airport by hiding inside a case for audio equipment that was too big for their X-Rays.

Having appeared in Lebanon on New Year’s Eve, Ghosn declined to confirm the method of his escape, but said: “I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”