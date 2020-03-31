xxx-uncensored-2:-gandi-baat-actress-garima-jain-&-splitsvilla’s-akash-roped-in-for-finale-episodes

|

Recently, the makers of the web series released two special episodes. As per the latest report, two more episodes will be released by the makers soon. Garima Jain, who hit the headlines with her bold and stellar performance in Gandii Baat, has been roped in XXX Uncensored 2 for the upcoming episode Insecure Husband. The actress will be seen playing the role of an innocent wife who is sensible and smart woman married to a rich guy but isn't happy with her married life. Garima Jain in XXX Uncensored 2 Insecure husband revolves around a young couple, in which, the wife will be seen teaching a lesson to her husband. She double-crosses his plan by striking a deal with the third person who was involved in the plan with her husband. Garima On Her Role About the show and her role, Garima said, "I feel like home working with ALTBalaji now. It's always a pleasure working with ALTBalaji and it feels great to be back. I am very excited as this is another project with Ekta Ma'am and each time I get an opportunity to work with her it's always a thumbs up from my side. I am glad that I got the chance to play a role in a path-breaking show like this and am excited to see the audience's response." Akash Choudhary's Digital Debut On the other hand, Splitsvilla fame Akash Choudhary will be seen making his digital debut with the erotic web series. The actor will be seen playing the role of a superstar named Rahul in an episode called Sampoorna Rishta. Akash starrer episode will revolve around a couple in which, one of the partners will be seen taking revenge for not making their relationship public. Aaksh Choudhary In XXX Uncensored 2 Speaking about the character the actor revealed, "It was very different and a special experience for me because the character that I play is of a popular TV superstar. I worked on myself and prepped up for this character as there were a few challenging scenes which I wanted to be perfect. I was very happy to live the life of a superstar and enjoyed playing the role as I dream of becoming one in real life." Like the other three episodes, these two exciting episodes too will be filled with twists and turns. We are sure that the audiences are in for yet another treat and the episodes will keep them hooked to their screens!