xiaomi-mi-10-pro-design-leaked-in-full-glory:-everything-you-need-to-know

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living 2020’ 4 new TVs, Mi Band 4 & more













At the start of the year, it is usually Samsung stealing all the limelight but 2020 is granting equal share of stardom to various brands. After OnePlus made the big news at CES 2020 with the Concept One phone, rumours about upcoming flagships from Samsung have been making the headlines. Another main player in the race is Xiaomi, which has been the counterpoint of fans’ interest amidst all the chaos.

Xiaomi and Samsung are sharing a single date to launch two extremely important devices. As widely known, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11, and on the same day, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series will be debuted. Given both these brands’ popularity and following, it is hard to gauge which event will dominate the other.

Let’s put that discussion aside for now as fans have something far more exciting to witness ahead of the big day. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro 5G’s design has been leaked in full glory, giving a glimpse of the much-anticipated smartphone from the Chinese brand.

Xiaomi logo displayed on the screen ahead of the product showcase event in New Delhi.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Several leaked images showing the Mi 10 Pro gives a look at the phone from various angles. The pictured device looks like a dummy model, but no details were spared in showing how the phone might look like.

Let’s start with the rear panel. This is probably where most of the action is happening. There are four cameras at the back, three of them clubbed together in a single module and a fourth one separated from the bunch. There is a dual-LED flash below the cameras on a blue back glass panel. Interestingly, the watermark on the photos suggests the shots were taken using another Mi 10 Pro and it also notes 108MP quad camera on the watermark to suggest the primary lens on the device will indeed be 108 megapixels.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G leakedPlayfuldroid

On the front side of the device, there’s a curved full-screen display with a single punch-hole selfie camera. Other angles of the phone confirm there are speakers on both the top and bottom of the device with a noise-cancelling mic and IR blaster on the top. The USB Type-C port and SIM card tray are at the bottom and the volume and power controls are on the right side of the device.

But there’s one photo that shows the charging adaptor for the Mi 10 Pro, which suggests the device will come with a 65W fast charger. If true, Mi 10 Pro would be the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone. If the rumours are true, the smartphone is expected to get a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Finally, the Mi 10 Pro’s retail packaging is also shown in one of the images. The box has number 10 printed in bold with Pro and 5G monikers at the bottom.