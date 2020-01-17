xbox-console-streaming-now-available-to-millions

Sign up to the Xbox Insider programme and you can stream your Xbox games from home to your mobile.

It’s going to be a long while until Xbox fans can get their hands on Microsoft’s next major console, but, in the meantime, a preview of Xbox Console Streaming has been made available to millions across the world, allowing them to stream their games remotely to mobile.

Don’t get this confused with Project xCloud. That’s slightly different, as xCloud doesn’t require you to own an Xbox console to use. Console Streaming uses your home’s Internet connection and allows you to stream any games you own on your Xbox One console, including Games Pass titles (as long as you’ve installed them), onto a mobile device.

The feature is still in a preview stage at the moment, meaning you can only stream to devices that are running Android 6.0 or higher, but you can sign up to the Xbox Insider Programme in order to try it out for yourself if you’re interested.

Insiders based in the UK and US have been able to test out the service since October, but Microsoft have now expanded this to over 40 countries, including most of Europe, China, and Japan. The full list can be found on Microsoft’s website.

Between this and Project xCloud, Microsoft seem to be muscling in on Google Stadia’s territory, and finding a lot more success with it. Now one can only wonder if Sony will offer something with the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Maybe don’t hold your breath waiting for Nintendo to jump on the bandwagon.

