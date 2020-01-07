x1’s-kim-woo-seok-pens-heartwarming-letter-to-fans-after-confirmation-of-the-group’s-disbandment

X1’s Kim Woo Seok shared his thoughts on the band’s disbandment with an adorable handwritten letter.

The disbandment of the K-Pop group was announced on Monday 6 January, and members have been sharing messages on what they felt.

Kim wrote to his fans: ‘Hello, this is Kim Woo Seok. We thought the same thoughts and we dreamed the same dreams.

‘Through X1, I learned a lot of things and had the precious experience of receiving lots of love from many people. When everything that I thought was only a dream finally came true, you were by my side. Once again, I thank you.

‘It was an honour to work together with the X1 members, and I will cherish the memories of our time together in my heart for the rest of my life.’

The star asked his fans not to get angered by the decision and to keep positive.

He continued: ‘I ask that you send the X1 members, with whom I cried, laughed, and spent many days together, a kind word instead of criticism.

‘I also want to thank the Swing Entertainment staff members who worked hard on our behalf.

‘I think I’ve said this before. Although you will no longer go by the name of ONE IT [X1’s fanclub name], I will never forget you.’

X1 have announced that they are disbanding just six months after they were formed on Produce X 101.

The 11-member band were put together on the Mnet talent series back in July 2019, but after allegations that the line-up was pre-decided before the public votes were even counted, it has been confirmed X1 is no more.

Kim ended the heartfelt letter: ‘I received a lot of love. I learned many things. I thought I could give you much in return, and I’m sorry that I could not.

‘I hope people will cheer me on so that I can greet everyone as soon as possible with a new dream.’





