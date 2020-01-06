x1-confirm-they-are-disbanding-amidst-produce-x-101-voting-scandal

X1 have announcing they are disbanding, just six months after they were formed on Produce X 101.

The 11-member band were put together on the Mnet talent series back in July 2019, but after allegations that the line-up was pre-decided before the public votes were even counted, it has been confirmed X1 is no more.

The agencies of Kim Yo-han, Kim Woo-seok, Han Seung-woo, Song Hyeong-jun, Cho Seung-youn, Son Dong-pyo, Lee Han-gyul, Nam Do-hyon, Cha Jun-ho, Kang Min-hee and Lee Eun-sang issued a joint statement confirming the news.

The statement read: ‘This is Play M Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment, TOP Media, OUI Entertainment, MBK Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, DSP Media, Starship Entertainment, and Brand New Music.

‘The X1 members and each of the agencies negotiated under the condition of unanimous agreement, but we could not come to an agreement, so we have decided on their disbandment.’

CJ E&M, which owns Mnet, said in a separate statement: ‘CJ E&M worked for X1 to resume activities, but we respect the position of the agencies that decided on X1’s disbandment.’

It is unclear whether the idols will continue in other groups.





