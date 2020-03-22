x-men-dark-phoenix-on-hbo:-all-thanks-to-the-quarantine-period-which-made-this-movie-worth-watching!-read-to-know-more-details.

After much time spent on this unwanted house arrest situation, fans might be thinking of binge-watching some of the films that might have slipped from our attention. However, we might analyze one such movie. Let us take a look at all the details.

This House Arrest Can Be Interesting With Fans Watching Dark Phoenix!

Sophie Turner starter Dark Phoenix will begin streaming on HBO NOW this Saturday, March 21st. This official announcement was issued from HBO says. However, The multi starrer movie X-Men film only grossed $252 million, which means tons of fans skipped out on it and the film received a somewhat lukewarm reaction.

The film is written and directed by Simon Kinberg. The film titled Dark Phoenix stars a wide range of actors including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and also Jessica Chastain. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the movie premiere on HBO!

So, yeah, uh, since #XMenDarkPhoenix debuts on HBO this Saturday, I’m gonna live tweet it. I have never seen it. And this is how big of an X-Men, specifically “Dark Phoenix Saga,” fan I am. Read my heart break in real time!! Or maybe not?? pic.twitter.com/ArkyzqTdiY — Brett White (@brettwhite) March 20, 2020

The Film Is A Multi Starrer Venture With A Shocking Twists!

As fans saw that this film is the final culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that fans have come to know over all.these years and now they must face their most devastating enemy yet.

The story takes a shocking turn when Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all and after that, she struggles with these sudden powers along with her own personal demons. After that what happens is a long battle of choosing or destroying something that is their own or not! Fans can watch the film once and be the judge of this action thrill ride.