x-factor-star-danny-tetley-jailed-for-nine-years-for-child-sex-offences

X Factor star Danny Tetley has been sentenced to nine years in prison for child sex offences.

The 39-year-old appeared today at Bradford Crown Court today, after pleading guilty of inducing five teenage boys between the ages of 15 and 16 to send him indecent images for money.

In December, the singer formally entered a guilty plea at Bradford Crown Court for five charges of causing sexual exploitation of a child.

Tetley was accused of sending the messages between October 2018 and August 2019; The X Factor ran from September to December 2018, with Tetley being eliminated in November.

Tetley, of Bradford, pleaded not guilty to making indecent images of children and perverting the course of justice, and will not stand trial for these offences.

Tetley’s barrister Andrew Dallas had asked for the sentencing to be adjourned so the defence had time to consider ‘well over 10,000’ text messages and WhatsApp messages served.

Some of the explicit images requested were at most serious Category A, which according to the Crown Prosecution Service, would show ‘images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism’.

Category B images depict non-penetrative sexual activity, while Category C images are classed as indecent images which do not fall into categories A or B.

More to follow…