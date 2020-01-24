x-factor-semi-finalist-who-‘exploited’-his-fame-to-groom-and-abuse-young-boys-is-jailed

An X-factor semi finalist ‘exploited’ his fame to groom and abuse young boys, a judge has said as he is jailed.

Danny Tetley, 39, used his status on the popular ITV show to satisfy his “perverted sexual needs” by getting young teenage boys to send him indecent images for money.

The sordid singer spent “many thousands” of pounds to glean explicit images of youngsters and videos of them performing sex acts.

He even sent photographs of fellow X-Factor contestants to groom “highly impressionable” youngsters, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Tetley, who shot to fame when he reached the semi finals of the show in 2018, was a “highly predatory and manipulative” offender and targeted seven boys aged 14-16.

He told one boy “the more on show, the better the price” as he hounded him for pictures for his “own remote sexual gratification”.

Tetley, from Wibsey, West Yorks., paid one boy a “record fee” of £350 for a photograph and offered to pay up to £1,000 to one youngster for an explicit video.

The former Pop Idol hopeful described the types of pictures he liked and would share images of other teenagers with them to encourage the boys to send him similar shots.