x-factor:-celebrity-star-jeremy-edwards-sues-cbbc-show-over-on-set-back-injury

Former Holby City star Jeremy Edwards is suing producers of a CBBC show after injuring his back during a judo stunt.

The 48-year-old actor, who played Danny Shaughnessy in the hospital soap for four years, damaged his spine while throwing a co-star onto a sofa on the programme Millie Inbetween.

In the scene, Jeremy’s character Mike was seen practicing his martial arts in the living room when two kids walked in, prompting him to show off his skills by slam-dunking one of them onto the couch.

Jeremy is said to be seeking damages from Zodiak Kids Studio UK Ltd for more than £100,000, with court papers claiming he had to repeat the move ‘over and over’ without training and ‘suffered a significant back injury’ as a result.

According to documents retrieved by The Sun, Jeremy’s injury has meant that he’s limited to the number of roles he can take on.

‘Jeremy cannot act in any role that requires manual work or physical exertion – limiting his earnings,’ it reads.

It’s believed that Jeremy has turned down major US shows, including The CW’s historical fantasy Reign.

Insurers are said to have admitted liability but contest the amount and the case will resume at a later date.

Jeremy recently competed in The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a duo with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole.

The pair were sadly snubbed from the competition after the auditions stage.

Before taking to the stage to sing to judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger, the panel admitted they weren’t too sure about who Jeremy was.

In response, Jeremy said: ‘I’m currently on Millie Inbetween, the number one kids show in the country. I’ve just been around.’

After performing, the actor hit out at ITV for making him ‘loof fat and sound out of tune’.





