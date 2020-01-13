wwe’s-triple-h:-‘tyson-fury-would-love-bigger-role’-after-first-crown-jewel-match

It sounds like Tyson Fury will make a return to WWE – it’s a matter of when, not if.

Triple H has left the door wide open for boxing’s current lineal heavyweight champion to step back into the world of sports entertainment, although it sounds like the exact timeline will depend on his upcoming rematch with WBC champ Deontay Wilder next month.

Speaking to reporters including Metro.co.uk in Blackpool, he said: ‘I think the door’s open on our side, and the door’s open on his side – but there’s a lot of things in between now and then.

‘That fight on February 22nd will be huge to him as to what his next steps are in all of this. So, we’re open to that stuff but it needs to be right for everybody.’

WWE’s COO – who recently got everyone talking with ‘never say never’ comments about CM Punk making a comeback – made it clear how much Fury fit in with the company when he faced Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel on Halloween last year, and went on to appear on SmackDown in Manchester the following month.

In fact, it seems the Gypsy King may even have fancied a pro wrestling career before he took over the world of combat sport.

‘Yeah, I think there’s thoughts out there of a lot of things with Tyson Fury. He had a blast working with us,’ Triple H added. ‘It’s funny, one of the things that I learned with him doing the press for the other time he worked for us is that in his mind as a kid, he saw himself being a WWE superstar, not a boxer.

‘The entertainment side of it, that showmanship side of him is in front. So I think he would love to do something more with us. He’d love to do a bigger thing.’

Meanwhile, any WWE fans worrying about a potential world title run for the boxer – almost definitely destined to be a special attraction rather than a full time roster member – needn’t be too concerned.

The Game noted: ‘I think he understands the entertainment value. This is not, for him, about “I need to be the champion, or I need to be this or that.” ‘





