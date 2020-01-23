wwe’s-nikki-cross-would-only-fight-alexa-bliss-if-the-match-felt-‘natural’

Nikki Cross has enjoyed a fantastic run in WWE since she made the jump from NXT, and her ‘odd ball’ partnership with Alexa Bliss has been a huge part of that.

When the two superstars – who both appear on the SmackDown brand – first crossed paths, it appeared the Goddess was manipulating her so-called friend, but the expected betrayal never came and the duo have gone on to become one of the company’s most beloved pairs.

Asked about the idea of revisiting the early tension as WWE celebrated its move to BT Sport, Scottish star Nikki told Metro.co.uk: ‘The fans had fun watching is – we’re very much “opposites attract”, that odd ball tag team and we captured the Women’s Tag Team championships.

‘We went a different direction to what people expected, and that’s one of the best things you can do in entertainment. It was so organic and natural – whatever happens going forward with also be organic and natural because I think that’s where it came from. We get a kick out of the friendship, and whatever will be, will be.’

However, it doesn’t mean Nikki is keen on a split, and she suggested their real-life friendship – which developed along with their on-screen story – means they’re both protective about what comes next.

‘We’re gonna be best friends forever, she’s not allowed to leave me! We’re best friends forever,’ she laughed. ‘It’s so natural with our relationship and friendship. We just want to stay true to what made us great friends in the first place.’

For the pair, what you see is what you get, with the duo travelling together and staying in the same hotels as Nikki admitted they’re ‘attached at the hip’.

She added: ‘I think that’s why people really connected with the story and both of us – they saw how genuine it was. It’s so much fun, we make each other laugh, and it’s so nice to able to have someone by your side on the road like that.’

However, Nikki isn’t ruling out anything in the future, and she would even consider working with NXT UK to tangle with some of her friends from the British wrestling scene.

‘I’ve never wrestled there so I think that could be something really exciting to see for the fans,’ she said, name dropping the likes of Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn as potential opponents.

‘I love a lot of the NXT talent, I know most of them so that’s definitely something I could see in the future. I think it would be very gratifying for the United Kingdom fans. You just never know what you could happen – it’s very exciting and unpredictable!’

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: WWE star Sheamus wants Hugh Jackman to swap Hollywood for wrestling: ‘I’d like to see him in the ring’

MORE: NXT UK’s WALTER blasts WWE bosses over Survivor Series ‘mistake’





