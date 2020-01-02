wwe’s-lana-defiantly-fires-back-at-haters-over-raw-wedding-skit

The ongoing soap opera storyline engulfing WWE has divided fans – and now Lana has spoken out against the haters with a defiant response.

The superstar has hit out at fans criticising the drama, which has seen her leave husband Rusev – who she is married to in real life – for Bobby Lashley, while the returning Liv Morgan shocked the audience as the latter revealed she had a fling with Lana in the past during Monday’s wedding skit on Raw.

The huge twist stunned fans and drew some backlash as some viewers suggested the company was introducing an LGBTQ character in an exploitative way.

However, Lana argued: ‘Don’t assume someone’s sexuality. Just because they are not out spoken in the LGBTQ community doesn’t mean that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, gay, transgender or trying to process their sexuality.

‘Even if they are married. For many it’s complicated. Please have compassion (sic).’

The superstar didn’t suggest if she was talking about herself or Liv Morgan, or simply more generally.

She has since pointed to the huge success of the wedding – which has almost four million views on YouTube so far – and hailed it as the most-watched segment of 2019.

‘I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRaw going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year,’ she tweeted.

Last month, Bobby Lashley also responded to the criticism and hailed the storyline as one of the most exciting and ‘hottest’ things to happen in WWE.

He said: ‘I’m always dealing with differing opinions so that’s nothing new. It’s part of the business. If the fans watch then they watch, and they know it’s going to be one of the hottest angles we have right now.’





