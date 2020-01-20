wwe’s-charlotte-flair-‘never’-set-out-to-honour-the-family-legacy-with-her-own-career

Charlotte Flair has carried a wrestling dynasty on her shoulders ever since she stepped foot in the squared circle – but it’s not something she set out to do.

The WWE superstar – who has held 10 women’s championships across Raw, SmackDown and NXT since her debut in 2013 – knew she would always be connected to her famous father Ric, but she never planned to incorporate the Nature Boy’s strut, catch-phrase, music or gowns in her own act.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk to celebrate WWE’s move to BT Sport, she said: ‘When I first started, I wasn’t allowed to “wooo”, do the figure four, nothing was supposed to be associated with my dad.

‘And then at NXT Takeover against Natalya [in 2014], I won the NXT women’s championship. That day, I debuted my music which had his music in it, and I “woooed” for the first time. It just happened organically because my dad was at ringside, but that was never something I set out to do…

‘It wasn’t wanting to continue the legacy, it just happened. How do you ignore the fact that your father is Ric Flair?’

For Charlotte, there is obviously a weight of expectation that comes with having Ric Flair as your dad – and that can be even more challenging when he goes on record calling for WWE to put you in more prominent spots after a spell out of the title picture.

‘My dad is a very opinionated man, which everybody knows,’ she added, when his recent comments were brought up. ‘For me, I just want a story.

‘I have many stories, but I want ones people are going to sink their teeth into and take me to that next level again. I’m a storyteller.’

It’s not unfeasible that Charlotte could match – or even surpass – her dad’s 16-championship record before she hangs up her boots, and she has never been in any doubt about either her potential or the opportunities presented to her.

‘Even though I wasn’t in the company growing up, I was never was raised to think that I couldn’t do anything a man could do,’ she explained, comparing her childhood experiences to WWE’s CEO Stephanie McMahon.

‘So, even though I didn’t know what my future held when I started in NXT and I didn’t have any experience and I was scared of my own shadow, when I started to pick the business up, I never went “I can’t do what he can do”.

‘You know, why aren’t we main eventing NXT? Why aren’t we main eventing on the main roster? My mentality was “well, I’m that good, I should deserve it just like the men”. When that happened and I walked out, there was no difference in presentation or athletic ability.’

