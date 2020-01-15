wwe’s-charlotte-flair-and-andrade-would-love-to-team-together-under-the-right-circumstances-after-engagement-news

Charlotte Flair and Andrade gave the wrestling world a wonderful post-Christmas gift to kick off 2020 as they announced their engagement.

The two WWE superstars have been open about their romance on social media, and fans and co-workers alike were delighted by the announcement, with many wondering if the couple will ever expand their partnership on-screen.

Although both seem more than up for it, Charlotte insisted any in-ring pairing would have to be done in a way where it didn’t impact Andrade’s partnership with manager Zelina Vega.

Si. @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/oM2UrlSqvc — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020

Speaking to Metro.co.uk just hours before WWE celebrates its launch on BT Sport, she said: ‘So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US championship, and his bond with Zelina is so strong.

‘I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together.

‘But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together.’

Andrade – whose full name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza – seemed to agree, pointing out that Zelina’s on-screen role alongside him has given his character and career a huge boost.

‘Maybe in the future, it would be a good idea,’ he agreed. ‘But now, Zelina’s been working with me for four years. I won the NXT title with Zelina, and now the United States championship.’

And El Idolo is certainly living his best life at the moment, winning the United States title from his hero Rey Mysterio just days before fans found out he’d popped the question.

‘It’s amazing,’ he added. ‘When I was six or seven years old, Rey Mysterio was my idol.’

The loved up pair are delighted to be able to keep fans up to date with their lives on social media, even if it hasn’t made it onto Raw or SmackDown just yet.

‘For me, personally, I think my relationship with Manny is the first time I’ve let fans into this side of my character. It was the first time on social media they were like, “Oh my gosh, she has a life that’s not evil Charlotte all the time?!” ‘

Both Charlotte and Andrade are also happy to be sharing this journey together, travelling the world, training and spending all their time as a couple when they can.

‘I’m so grateful,’ Charlotte smiled. ‘I actually had a couple of TV and live events without him because he had to go back to Mexico, and I was like, “Urgh, I don’t know what it’s like to travel on my own anymore!” ‘

*BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade get engaged to ring in 2020

MORE: WWE legend Ric Flair is ‘not happy’ with daughter Charlotte’s treatment





