wwe’s-cain-velasquez-is-trying-to-adjust-to-brock-lesnar’s-‘territory’

Cain Velasquez made a sensational switch from the world of UFC to WWE last year to face Brock Lesnar in his own world.

The mixed martial arts star – who defeated the current WWE champion for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 121 in 2010 – battled the beast at last year’s Crown Jewel in a quick loss, and now he’s ready to take his next steps in sports entertainment as he tries to find his spot in the industry.

He told Cultaholic: ‘It’s been different, it’s been different. Because this is obviously his territory. He’s been the champion here for a while. He knows the ins and outs of pro wrestling and me, I know the fight world, this is something that I’m getting used to a lot of.

‘The more I do it, the better I’m going to get. The more that I’m here, it favours me a lot more. Because then I get to learn a lot of the pro wrestling, I get to include that into what I normally do as far as fighting, as far as my style. So I can’t wait for the next matches that we have.’

Velasquez has also benefited from his time with legendary masked luchador Rey Mysterio, and he felt ‘blessed’ to spent time learning from “one of the great ones”.

‘Oh, it’s been awesome. Having someone like Rey who, right off the bat we hit it off,’ he added.

‘He’s just a great person just generally. But for me being able to talk to him and get feedback, get tips, he’s one of the great ones.

‘So for me, I’m just blessed that I got the opportunity to do that and have been doing that. So yeah, every time I get to be with him, and like talk with him and just shoot the st has been great.’





