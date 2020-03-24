wwe-will-air-nxt-takeover:-tampa-bay-matches-on-usa-network

While much of the wrestling world has been dealing with the fallout from WrestleMania’s relocation to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, one thing that has hardly been discussed at all is the status of NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. While much of the card hadn’t been officially announced at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak putting the kibosh on all WrestleMania week activities in Tampa, a number of storylines had been building and match announcements were expected soon.

There is a ray of sunshine for NXT performers worried about these storylines vanishing into thin air: According to SI, WWE has decided to record a number of matches slated for TakeOver: Tampa Bay at the WWE Performance Center and air them weekly on NXT TV on the USA Network, beginning April 1.

The only match officially announced for the card thus far is a six-woman ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Announced participants for this match include Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox, with three more participants to be determined.

Other matches strongly rumored for TakeOver: Tampa Bay Performance Center include NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against the Velveteen Dream, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defending against Damien Priest or Dominic Dijakovic (or both, perhaps), NXT Tag Team Champions the BroSerweights defending against the Grizzled Young Vets and Johnny Gargano versus Tommaso Ciampa in some sort of gimmick/stipulation match, presumably “loser leaves NXT.” WWE has also announced that Triple H will be on NXT this Wednesday to address Gargano and Ciampa, so expect that match to officially come to fruition then.