wwe-superstars-charlotte-flair-and-andrade-get-engaged-to-ring-in-2020

Love is already in the air as 2020 gets underway – WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged.

The couple – who were linked late in 2018 before confirming their romance – have taken their relationship to the next level after the current United States champion proposed to his partner, making the sweet announcement on New Year’s Eve.

Sharing a photo of herself snuggled up to her husband-to-be, Charlotte simply wrote: ‘Si. @AndradeCienWWE.’

Si. @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/oM2UrlSqvc — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020

She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 1, 2020

The Mexican sensation didn’t share a snap, but he did confirm the news with his own tweet revealing his excitement, saying: ‘She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! (sic)’

Their engagement – which means Raw’s bizarre wedding skit between Bobby Lashley, Lana, Rusev and Liv Morgan won’t be the only upcoming nuptials in the world of wrestling – was met with congratulations from fans, fellow stars and even BT Sport – the new home of WWE in the UK – as everyone send well wishes their way.

The channel’s official Twitter account posted: ‘More good news to start 2020 with… Congratulations, @AndradeCienWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE’

Former women’s tag team champion Billie Kay – one half of the IIconics with childhood friend Peyton Royce – shared heart, champagne and party hat emojis and gushed: ‘Ahhhhh congratulations’

No Way Jose replied to Charlotte’s post, writing: ‘Amazing!! Congratulations y’all!!! (sic)’

Responding to Andrade’s post, he added: ‘What?!?! Felicidades, hermano!! (sic)’

Charlotte’s dad, legendary WWE star Ric Flair, recently hit out at the way his daughter is being featured on television.

He ranted: ‘I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent.

‘She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, “Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.”

‘I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.’