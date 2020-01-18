wwe-smackdown-results-and-recap:-roman-reigns-chooses-royal-rumble-stipulation-for-king-corbin-match

We’re just over a week away from the Royal Rumble as the card begins to take shape – and Roman Reigns looks to be on a collision course to end his feud with King Corbin once and for all.

Their issues were a big part of SmackDown this week, with The Usos and The Revival facing off in a great match earlier in the evening with the former team picking up a huge win.

It was a short match, but so energetic and exactly what it needed to be without these four men getting the opportunity to go all out on a bigger show.

Even more interesting, though, was Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder frustrated after the loss as they realised they needed to make a change with WWE not caring about them OR tag team wrestling.

For the main event, we got Reigns taking on Robert Roode in a tables match, with the winner getting to choose the stipulation for Roman’s clash with Corbin next weekend.

These two had a good brawl, making full use of the stipulation with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler getting involved just as expected, with the Usos making the obligatory save as Reigns then his the spear on Roode, sending him through the table and earning himself a win with some momentum.

After the match, we found out Roman vs. Corbin will be a Falls Count Anywhere match. For every criticism that comes to either of these men, it’s clear each and every week that the live crowds are behind this story – they were red hot for the closing stretch and the finish itself.

Throw in the fact that both of them are great performers with clearly defined characters and a proper issue with each other, and there’s not a lot to be pessimistic about for their blow-off match.

Hopefully, they’ll make full use of the stipulation at the Royal Rumble, and put an end to this saga so both men can move on as WrestleMania season gets underway.

Best of the rest

This week’s SmackDown seemed back on track, with some really solid focus for the Royal Rumble, kick starting the show with Kane coming out to big up next weekend’s event.

He was interrupted by Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse, who unplugged Ramblin’ Rabbit’s life support (what a MONSTER) and played up their past. He appeared from under the ring to take out the Big Red Machine, but Daniel Bryan made a surprise save with the running knee as The Fiend escaped while Bryan pulled out some of his hair for a nice bit of revenge.

He then talked about Bray trying to run, and challenged him to a strap match at the Royal Rumble to make sure there’s nowhere to hide.

Elsewhere on the broadcast, John Morrison made his in-ring return in a fun match with Big E, overcoming the challenge and perfectly setting up a tag team title shot for Morrison and The Miz after back-to-back singles wins over the New Day.

Lacey Evans also overcame Bayley in non-title action to set up a future title match, and continued her amazing rise in recent weeks as she’s fully established herself in the eyes of the fans as a likeable star.

The rest of the show was all focused on the Rumble, with Shorty G and Sheamus set to clash, Braun Strowman confirming himself for the 30-man match but still staking his claim for the Intercontinental championship.

With just one more broadcast for each brand before the Royal Rumble, it’s going to make for some exciting television as we get closer and closer to the start of the Road to WrestleMania.





Quickfire results John Morrison pinned Big E with the Starship Pain in over 8 minutes.

The Usos bested the Revival in a great 5 minute sprint.

Lacey Evans beat women’s champion Bayley in 11 minutes.

Alex Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in less than 2 minutes.

Roman Reigns beat Robert Roode in 11 minutes in a tables match.







