wwe-raw-viewership-was-the-lowest-it’s-been-in-2020

Like the rest of us, WWE is trying to figure out how to navigate the Coronavirus pandemic, which has made large gatherings of people untenable, and shaken up entertainment, sports, and other industries. For WWE, that means weekly shows from the Performance Center in Orlando with no live audience and interspersed with replays of PPV matches, and a similarly crowd-free WrestleMania, which will also reportedly include cinematic matches filmed on location.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Monday Night Raw, fewer people than usual seem interested in watching right now. This week’s episode had the lowest viewership of any Raw this year. According to Showbuzz Daily, RAW only had 2.006 million viewers, which was down quite a bit from the 2.335 million viewers they had last week.

Hour one of the show did okay, with 2.289 million viewers for a .72 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it #3 on cable for the night. The second hour sank to 2.004 million viewers while the demo rating fell to .61, putting it at #8 on cable. Hour three only had 1.726 million viewers and a .51 rating, making it #10 on cable for the night.

Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, cable news led the night with Fox News and CNN claiming five of the top ten shows. The Story on FOX News was #1 with a .75 demo rating, and Special Report with Brett Baier was first in total viewership, with 6.418 million viewers.