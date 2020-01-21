wwe-raw-results-and-recap:-seth-rollins-and-buddy-murphy-become-champions-leading-into-royal-rumble

The landscape of Raw got a real shakeup this week as Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy proved the strength of their early alliance to capture tag team gold.

The two superstars were joined by AOP at the start of the show as deluded Seth thanked all the fans for believing in the Monday Night Messiah, and then turned his attention to Buddy at the help he gave him last week in the fist fight with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

He insisted the locker room has to choose whether they’re with the dominating group or against them, before Owens came out to have his say.

Lookin’ good, @WWE_Murphy… The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins has a message for all of us to kick off #RAW! pic.twitter.com/c9SnipwCC8 — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

He promised Big Show would be back, but for now Owens and Joe are still there and want a fight – before The Viking Raiders came out to even the odds for a brawl.

Unexpectedly, this led to a Raw Tag Team championship match between the Raiders and a makeshift pairing of Rollins and Murphy – which does seem baffling considering they have AOP as part of their group.

Regardless, this was a fantastic match between four stellar stars, with Erik and Ivar putting on a fantastic showing even in defeat – especially because it took Buddy’s knee strike and a stomp from Seth to keep the former down.

We have NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions, and their names are @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy! pic.twitter.com/009O2qWNAO — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

The title change should freshen up both the tag division and Raw as a whole, and there are actually a lot of possibility going forward when it comes to AOP’s involvement.

Seth and Buddy can go over the top with their pairing now, hailing each other as the greatest team only for AOP to eventually grow tired of simply being the heavies as they look to captured gold themselves. It’ll be great to see how everything plays out at the Royal Rumble and beyond.

Best of the rest

As ever, this was another strong edition of Monday Night Raw, highlighted by an absolutely stunning ladder match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio, with El Idolo retaining the United States championship in fine form.

It’s no surprise these two created more magic together this week, and Humberto Carrillo’s return to save the master of the 619 was a nice touch to move seamlessly into the champ’s next feud.

.@humberto_wwe is BACK and just saved @reymysterio on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0DcGps3TVY — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

This week, it was Ricochet’s turn to step up to WWE champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman, ending with a low blow from the beast after teasing another potential match-up for the Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre clashed in a cracking contest only for AJ Styles and the Good Brothers to attack for the DQ.

#TheViper can always STRIKE outta nowhere!@DMcIntyreWWE just got an RKO courtesy of @RandyOrton on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/NN0hXYVLoH — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

The whole thing ended with Orton dropping McIntyre with an RKO outta nowhere, before Drew got a mic and said he’ll strike first at the Rumble. Is a huge win in his future? We can only hope!

There was also some more solid build for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, which has been good if a little unremarkable. There’s no question the matchup will be phenomenal at the weekend though!

LIV JUST DID THIS.#RAW @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/ejyqaRDpU6 — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

Finally, the main event of the night saw Lana and Lashley take on Liv Morgan and Rusev, in what was almost a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it match.

The Ravishing Russian distracted her former flame to let her new man steal the win, and it seems the issues between these four are still far from over.





Quickfire results United States title Ladder Match: Andrade (c) retained over Rey Mysterio in 18 minutes 40 seconds.

Aleister Black devastated a local talent in 4 seconds with the Black Mass.

Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton via disqualification in just under 12 minutes.

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch made Kaira Sane tap out after 9 minutes in non-title action.

Raw Tag Team title match: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy pinned The Viking Raiders (c) to win the gold in 11 and a half minutes.

Erick Rowan destroyed Matt Hardy in 2 minutes.

Lashley and Lana took just 3 and a half minutes to beat Rusev and Liv Morgan.







