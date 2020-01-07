wwe-raw-results-and-recap:-brock-lesnar-entering-royal-rumble-as-champion,-big-show-returns

With WWE rapidly approaching the Royal Rumble and the annual Road to WrestleMania, things took a huge turn this week to change the landscape of the journey to the show of shows.

Everyone was poised to find out exactly who would step up to challenge the beast incarnate on 26th January, but no one was expecting Paul Heyman to make the announcement he did to kick off Raw this week.

Rather than stepping in the ring to face a new challenge, it turns out Lesnar will instead enter at number one in the men’s Royal Rumble match itself, in an attempt to conquer 29 other competitors and take his dominance to the next level.

UNPRECEDENTED.@HeymanHustle just announced that #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar is entering the Men’s #RoyalRumble Match…and he’s doing it as the No. 1️⃣ ENTRANT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/CzDfsQjkyD — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

In a fascinating twist, it’s not been made clear what will happen if Brock is eliminated as champion – or if he overcomes the entire field and becomes the first-ever reigning champion to win the legendary contest.

Assuming the 30-man bout isn’t for Lesnar’s title, then WWE could set up his Mania feud with whoever steps up and eliminates the champ, with someone like Drew McIntyre standing out as an obvious and perfect choice for a dream match.

In a more likely result, maybe we’ll see Cain Valesquez enter at 30, eliminating Brock to win and book in a rematch of their Crown Jewel fight.

The Men’s #RoyalRumble Match field so far… 👊 @BrockLesnar

👊 @WWERomanReigns

👊 @RandyOrton

👊 @reymysterio

👊 @AJStylesOrg

👊 @KingRicochet

👊 @ERICKROWAN#RAW pic.twitter.com/043acY8I2l — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

However, just for a moment let’s say Brock wins.

Now, he could simply choose his own challenger, potentially booking himself against a lesser superstar and laying the groundwork for a shocking and career-boosting match for his opponent.

However, WWE could go another root and have Brock become the number one contender to Bray Wyatt’s Universal title, setting up a massive champ vs. champ unification showdown with The Fiend.

What better way to confirm the Firefly Funhouse host’s reign of terror than a victory over the beast and two titles as the overbearing champion of both Raw and SmackDown?

Only time will tell.

Best of the rest

WELLLLLL……………..@WWETheBigShow is BACK on #RAW!!! pic.twitter.com/aR3fBk1KQ1 — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

Where to start? Seriously, WWE has quietly taken things up a notch over the past couple of months, and while it’s not always perfect, it’s damn sure been exciting.

This week, we saw the Big Show make his return after two years to join Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their crusade against Seth Rollins and AOP.

The mystery partner twist was an intriguing one, and the World’s Largest Athlete got a deservedly amazing reaction as he made his entrance for a solid main event.

MISSED THIS.@FightOwensFight & @SamoaJoe have found some GIANT help in the form of @WWETheBigShow! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QKXclLRwyf — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

Andrade and Rey Mysterio shared the ring for another incredible match as they put their glorious chemistry on display in yet another stunning bout.

The ending wasn’t totally ideal as Zelina Vega had Rey distracted, but his unmasking and subsequent revenge attack later in the show could set up a massive mask vs. hair match for ‘Mania if WWE can keep it rolling for that long.

An incredibly MOTIVATED @DMcIntyreWWE is headed to the Men’s #RoyalRumble Match!#RAW pic.twitter.com/iIt0przreB — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

“I CAN BEAT YOU, ALEISTER!” – @WWE_Murphy #RAW pic.twitter.com/Kal5wtfFTT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 7, 2020

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre utterly destroyed poor No Way Jose and his conga line (getting cheered in the process), Sarah Logan brawled with Charlotte Flair, we had a thrilling tag team title match, Becky Lynch and Asuka traded barbs and Buddy Murphy took it to Aleister Black.

When Lana and Bobby Lashley’s quickie wedding – and the latter setting up a match Rusev for next week – isn’t one of the main talking points, you know we’ve had a cracking show.





Quickfire results Andrade successfully defended the US title against Rey Mysterio when he pinned him 16 minutes in.

Raw Tag Team champs The Viking Raiders overcame the Street Profits and the O.C. in a 15 minute thriller.

Erick Rowan squashes a local talent in just 30 seconds.

AJ Styled pinned Tozawa with the RKO after 2 minutes.

Drew McIntyre destroyed No Way Jose in 1 minute 35 seconds.

Aleister Black pinned Shelton Benjamin after 2 minutes 40 seconds.

Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and the Big Show beat Seth Rollins and AOP by disqualification after just over 10 minutes.







