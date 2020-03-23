wwe-raw-open-discussion-thread-3/23/20

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Randy Orton was nowhere to be seen when Edge challenged him to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, but The Rated-R Superstar was clearly looking right at his former friend and tag team partner when he threw down the gauntlet. Next week, The Apex Predator will address Edge’s challenge — and, presumably, some of his fighting words — in an appearance that will set the course for one of this season’s most intricate, twisted rivalries.

Also:

WrestleMania may look a bit different than we were expecting, but the Beast lying in wait on The Grandest Stage of Them All remains the same. With less than two weeks until The Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will return to the red brand coming off a humiliation at the hands of his challenger, Drew McIntyre. With cracks beginning to show in his fearsome armor, how will The Conqueror seek to right the ship as his latest title defense approaches? (via WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar in a silent, empty room should be fun!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!