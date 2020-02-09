wwe-nails-edge’s-return,-from-royal-rumble-to-randy-orton-storyline

(CBSNY/CBS Local) — WWE kicked off the road to WrestleMania in a massive way by bringing back one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the company. Edge, an 11-time champion, shocked the pro wrestling world by entering the Royal Rumble in the 21st position.

If sound could physically blow the roof off of an arena, the collective roar generated by the announced record-setting crowd of 42,715 at Minute Maid Park would have sent it into kingdom come.

Although the return had been the subject of persistent rumors leading up to the event, his presence was no less shocking. Even in the “never say never” world of wrestling, a return to the ring seemed so far out of reach given the serious medical issues that forced him into an early retirement. Doctors diagnosed him with spinal stenosis and performed triple fusion neck surgery in 2011, bringing his in-ring career to a close at the age of 37 — or so they thought.

For years Edge remained sidelined as other injury-plagued Superstars forced into early retirement found their way back into the squared circle. Cries for the return of the Rated-R Superstar intensified after Daniel Bryan emotionally clawed his way back. But Edge was quick to shoot down any suggestion that a return would be in his future. Instead, his appearances were limited to a comedy show for the WWE Network and a handful of specials on Raw and SmackDown. Never was there anything physical.