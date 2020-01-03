wwe-legend-booker-t-reveals-talks-about-one-more-match-with-brother-stevie-ray

Booker T could return to the ring in 2020 and reunite Harlem Heat alongside his brother Stevie Ray.

The two real life siblings – who captured the WCW tag team championships 10 times during their illustrious run together and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year – are seriously contemplating a comeback to face The Revival after a recent exchange on the TLC Kickoff show.

A potential match would be something of a dream for fans around the world, with Harlem Heat regarded as one of the greatest tandems of all time, while Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have become one of the best teams around today after a string of incredible performances in recent years.

Stevie. This ain’t ‘97 bruh. Don’t get dealt with. #FTR https://t.co/XR8WCOWbrK — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 16, 2019

Quizzed on the possibility by Renee Young on this week’s Backstage, Booker teased: ‘You know what? Me and my big brother, we talking about it.

‘We’re going to be discussing that over the new year. I’ve got one left in me! [Scott] Dawson! [Dash] Wilder! Don’t get jacked up sucka!’

Although a match between two of the greatest teams of their respective generations is a mouth watering prospect for fans, Booker’s last official bout was on Raw seven years ago, while Stevie Ray has been semi-retired for a long time now – although the brothers did reunite for one final match under the banner of Booker’s own Reality of Wrestling promotion in February 2015.

If they decided to keep their boots hung up, Booker would still love to get involved in the current scene by managing rising stars The Street Profits.

He said: ‘Since I am a tag team extraordinaire, a tag team specialist, 14 tag team championships throughout my reign in this business, so I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020, and I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year. I’m trying to get in the game!’