wwe-is-letting-you-stream-every-wrestlemania-for-free

Itching to relive the unbelievable moment Matt and Jeff Hardy made their surprise return to the WWE and received a deafening pop from the crowd? In the mood to rewatch Shawn Michaels’ iconic WrestleMania entrance in which he ziplined across the arena to the ring? Well, now’s your chance! TV Guide has learned that ahead of this year’s WrestleMania, WWE made a portion of the WWE Network available for nonsubscribers — but only for a limited time.Fans can now stream every WrestleMania ever, along with every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series for free. Additional on-demand content made accessible includes every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver, recent episodes of Raw and Smackdown, and original programs like Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, the docuseries 24, and the retrospective series WWE Ruthless Aggression.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!Fans will still need to subscribe in order to watch this year’s WrestleMania, which is now a two-night event hosted by NFL star Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, April 4 at 7/6c and Sunday, April 5 at 7/6c, live on the network.No word yet on when exactly this promotion will end but fans can now access a portion of the WWE Network for free here.

Becky Lynch, WrestleManiaPhoto: WWE