wwe-has-new-wrestlemania-deals-with-fox-sports-and-fite-tv

Here’s some WrestleMania 36 news that isn’t pandemic-related: as of today, there are two new places people can watch it as a pay-per-view.

For those who use the WWE Network, it can be easy to forget that WWE even still releases PPVs as PPVs. But the company has continued to do that since the Network’s launch, with big shows available to purchase through cable providers for typically about sixty dollars.

WWE

That’s how much people can pay to watch both nights of WrestleMania through Fox Sports as part of a new deal between the two companies. Per a press release issued today, for the first time ever, WrestleMania will be available to watch as a PPV on the Fox Sports app and FOXSports.com. Fox, like ESPN recently, will also begin to air past WWE shows starting “on Tuesday nights this spring,” including the 2020 Royal Rumble, “Best of” specials about top WWE stars, episodes from the WWE 24 and Ruthless Aggression series, and one-hour cuts of WrestleManias 31, 33, and 34.

WrestleMania will also be available on Fite TV for the first time this year, priced as sixty dollars for a two-night package deal or $34.99 for each show. According to a press release by Fite (which calls Mania, “WWE’s annual pop culture extravaganza”), the WM 36 can be purchased through the platform, “in the U.S. as well as select international territories.”