wwe-friday-night-smackdown-results-4/3/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for April 3, 2020. This week's show featured John Cena answering Bray Wyatt's challenge for a Firefly Funhouse match, a blockbuster Tucky vs Dolph Ziggler match, and more.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

– The Usos opened the show, and were interrupted by the New Day. The two teams argued until The Miz and John Morrison showed up, posed on ladders on the stage, and said neither team deserves a title shot. The Usos and New Day attacked the champs, but quickly turned on each other, allowing Miz and Morrison to regain the advantage and pose on the ladders again.

1. Tamina defeated Lacey Evans and Naomi. Sasha Banks and Bayley were on commentary, and Michael Cole wore Lacey Evans’ hat. Bayley interfered in the match, attacking Naomi and setting up Tamina to hit a superkick for the win. After the match, both Bayley and Banks tried to befriend Tamina, but were kicked and Samoan dropped, respectively.

– Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 24 was shown in full.

– Braun Strowman was announced as Roman Reigns’ replacement for the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania via a graphic at the end of a card recap, in passing. No reason was given, and reigns wasn’t even mentioned.

2. Tucker defeated Dolph Ziggler by disqualification when Ziggler gave Tucky a Zig Zag on the ring steps. After the match, Ziggler was going to presumably kill Tucky with the ring steps but was stopped by Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and then Otis. At this point, a mysterious hooded figure appeared on the video screen at a control console and showed video clips that revealed Sonya Deville was behind the text messages that kept Otis and Mandy Rose apart on Valentine’s Day. Mandy left in disgust.

3. Daniel Bryan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification when Cesaro interfered. After the match, Nakamura, Cesaro, and Zayn beat up Bryan and Drew Gulak.

– John Cena showed up to accept Bray Wyatt’s challenge, saying he’ll squash him at WrestleMania. Cena was then taunted by Wyatt’s puppets. The Fiend appeared on the balcony, and (regular) Bray Wyatt teleported in behind Cena to say “let me in” before teleporting away.