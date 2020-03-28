wwe-friday-night-smackdown-results-3/27/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for March 27, 2020. This week’s show featured Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, King Corbin trying to kill Elias, the grand return of Tamina, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

– The show opened with Bayley and Sasha Banks arguing with Lacey Evans and Naomi about the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Tamina Snuka showed up and attacked Evans and Naomi. Bayley and Banks tried to join in, but Tamina scared them away.

1. Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura with a roll-up to earn Daniel Bryan an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

– Otis overheard Dolph Ziggler making fun of him, and Dolph challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. Mandy Rose made sure to clarify that they will not be fighting over her like she’s some kind of prize.

– Elias sang a song about King Corbin and called him a turd, so Corbin showed up and apparently murdered him by knocking him off a balcony.

2. Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka with a DDT.

– Roman Reigns vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 32 was shown in full.

– Bray Wyatt showed us the “recipe” for defeating John Cena, which included killing Ramblin’ Rabbit in a blender and drinking him. Wyatt challenged Cena to a “Firefly Funhouse Match” at WrestleMania.

3. The Usos vs. The New Day for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania ended when The Miz and John Morrison, who were on commentary, attacked both teams. Michael Cole then announced that Miz and Morrison will have to face both teams in a triple threat ladder match at the show.