WWE Friday NIght Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Last Stop Before WrestleMania

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
wwe-friday-night-smackdown-open-discussion-thread:-last-stop-before-wrestlemania

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
John Cena has overcome all types of challenges throughout his decorated WWE career. Now, is he ready to step into the mayhem and take on his most twisted challenge yet?
Bray Wyatt proposed that their WrestleMania showdown be a Firefly Fun House Match, as this epic confrontation was worth more than an ordinary match. After all, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is anything but ordinary.
Will the 16-time World Champion accept the invitation to battle on Wyatt’s home turf?(via WWE.com)

Tonight on the final Friday Night Smackdown before WrestleMania: John Cena answers Bray Wyatt’s challenge, The Usos and New Day appear on Miz TV, and hopefully we get some plot developments that turn the WrestleMania matches they’re advertising into the WrestleMania matches we know about.
Make sure you’re following along with our WrestleMania 36 tag page for all the latest news including people dropping out, people dropping out, people dropping out, and matches in which The Undertaker will get Boned™.
As always, give a thumbs up to any comments from tonight’s open thread you enjoy and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

You May Also Like

kelly-ripa-found-the-most-versatile-spring-sweater

Kelly Ripa Found the Most Versatile Spring Sweater

the-best-comedies-on-netflix-right-now,-ranked

The Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

what-really-happened-with-joe-manganiello’s-jay-and-silent-bob-reboot-cameo

🔥What Really Happened With Joe Manganiello’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Cameo🔥

when-will-supernatural-season-15-return?

When Will Supernatural Season 15 Return?

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *