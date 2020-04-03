wwe-friday-night-smackdown-open-discussion-thread:-last-stop-before-wrestlemania

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

John Cena has overcome all types of challenges throughout his decorated WWE career. Now, is he ready to step into the mayhem and take on his most twisted challenge yet?

Bray Wyatt proposed that their WrestleMania showdown be a Firefly Fun House Match, as this epic confrontation was worth more than an ordinary match. After all, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is anything but ordinary.

Will the 16-time World Champion accept the invitation to battle on Wyatt’s home turf?(via WWE.com)

Tonight on the final Friday Night Smackdown before WrestleMania: John Cena answers Bray Wyatt’s challenge, The Usos and New Day appear on Miz TV, and hopefully we get some plot developments that turn the WrestleMania matches they’re advertising into the WrestleMania matches we know about.

Make sure you’re following along with our WrestleMania 36 tag page for all the latest news including people dropping out, people dropping out, people dropping out, and matches in which The Undertaker will get Boned™.

