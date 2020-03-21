wwe-friday-night-smackdown-open-discussion-thread:-goldberg-and-reigns-sign-a-contract

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns already declared “He’s Next” and all that’s left is to sign on the dotted line for a WrestleMania showdown with Goldberg.

The first interaction between these two warriors featured very few words but set the stage for what promises to be an epic Universal Championship clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What’s in store this time as The Big Dog and Goldberg come face to face on the blue brand?

Tune in to next week’s SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what fireworks are ignited by the collision of these two icons. (via WWE.com)

Not sure if tonight’s episode actually has any wrestling on it, as so far they’ve just announced the Reigns and Goldberg contract signing (for the “grandest stage of them all,” which is bitterly ironic this year) and an appearance from WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski. 205 Live has some matches!

