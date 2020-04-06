wwe-fame-charlotte-flair’s-love-story-with-andrade:-how-did-it-all-start?-read-to-know-their-relationship-timeline.

The WWE Universe went bonkers when Charlotte got engaged to Andrade last year. Fans were obsessed with their Dominican vacation pictures and Red Carpet appearance. The American female wrestler didn’t have it easy though. “Outside of work, I don’t feel like Charlotte Flair. I know on camera I have a very dominant persona. I would always be like ‘Why do men not approach me?’ My girlfriends would all have dates and I’m thinking ‘What? I don’t understand.”, she once told before meeting Andrade Cien Almas.

But once the cat was out of the bag, Charlotte Flair couldn’t stop gushing over her man,



“I met my guy on tour and well, he had to work very hard. I ended up falling in love with him. He understands the pressure and commitment to be gone weeks at a time. I think it would be hard to date someone outside the profession.” We totally get that. Charlotte and Andrade are meant to be! Flair is one of the most successful wrestlers and so is her Mexican wrestler beau. They make a perfect pair, no brainer.

Well, Andrade is equally obsessed with his partner, remember his tweet last year when they got engaged? –“She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!,” that was pretty eccentric.

Charlotte has also mentioned before how much she loves to devour Latin dinner made by Andrade. A couple that eats together, stays together!

In an interview, the WWE Champ once revealed that he has a great relationship with his father-in-law, Ric Flair. He told that “I talk with Ric a lot, always. Always after my match and before my match he texts me, saying: ‘Hey, kill it tonight’ before the match and asking how it went after.”



Now isn’t that cute? SHIP SHIP SHIP!