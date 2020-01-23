wuhan-on-lockdown:-police-guard-train-stations-while-cars-queue-to-leave-amid-china’s-coronavirus-crisis

Security forces guarded entrances to Wuhan’s train station on Thursday and cars queued to leave the city as a lockdown of the city of 11 million people came into effect in a bid to stop the spread of a deadly new virus.
Travellers were arriving up to the last minute, with only those holding tickets for the last trains allowed to enter. Virtually everyone at the scene was wearing masks, news website The Paper’s live broadcast showed.
With police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops standing guard outside Wuhan’s train station, metal barriers were placed over entrances at 10am while helpless would-be travellers milled in front.
People who were booked on trains beyond the deadline were turned away, with some complaining they weren’t notified and now had nowhere to go.
A long line of cars headed out of the city on Thursday, with officials checking the temperatures of some drivers, according to images from Chinese media outlet The Paper.
The illnesses from a newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, and the vast majority of mainland China’s 571 cases have been in the city. Other cases have been reported in the Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea. One case was confirmed in Hong Kong after one was earlier confirmed in Macao. Most were people from Wuhan or had recently travelled there.
A total of 17 people have died, all of them in and around Wuhan. Among the victims, the average age was 73, with the oldest aged 89 and the youngest 48.
Virtually no one would be allowed to leave Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province.
Among those who were able to leave before the ban came into force was Mr Hao, who works for a state-owned firm in Wuhan.
The 26-year-old, who didn’t want to give his full name, was now back in Henan province, his hometown, after fleeing in the middle of the night.
“I was going to take a 1pm train home, but my girlfriend called me 3 am in the morning about the quarantine, so I changed my ticket and rushed home.”
He arrived in the train station at around 4am but did not see many people as it was middle of the night.
“It takes about one hour and half on bullet trains to run between Wuhan and Henan, but the service stops at night, so I had to book an ordinary train that took me four and a half hours to get home.”
But he says he is not panicking.
“The government reacted in a timely and effective manner… and they also offer economic support to patients. I’m very confident that we are going to beat the disease. It is a completely different matter as big plagues in the past.”
As well as train stations, the airport, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses were closed, according to the state Xinhua News Agency.
It cited the city’s anti-virus task force as saying the measures were taken in an attempt to “effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee the people’s health and safety.”
Trains and planes were still allowed to head to the city, but some were cancelled on Thursday. Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot said it had suspended its daily flights to China’s Wuhan.
Wang Biao, 28, who works in the advertising industry, was heading to Wuhan to transfer there to another train to Jingzhou, another city in Hubei province.
“My family did ask if I would consider not coming home for the Lunar New Year, but I had already bought tickets,” Wang, who was wearing a mask, gloves and a hat as protection, told AFP on the train.
The city’s tourism and culture department cancelled all group tours until February 8, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
The city had already warned people to avoid entering or leaving Wuhan. Large public events for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Friday, were cancelled.
Authorities in Wuhan also made it mandatory to wear a mask in public places, according to state media.
“Those who disregard the warning will be punished according to relevant laws and regulations,” the city government warned, according to Xinhua.
The hashtag “Wuhan is sealed off” was trending on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, with nearly 460 million views.
City residents appeared to be going about their daily business, while taking preventive measures. People lined up to buy face masks, with pharmacies limited sales to one package per customer. Medical workers wore protective suits outside a hospital where some patients with the viral respiratory illness are being treated.
Local authorities have demanded all residents wear masks in public places and urged government staff to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, Xinhua quoted a government notice as saying.
The significant increase in illnesses reported just this week come as millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual migrations of people.
The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, which developed from camels.
The World Health Organisation will meet for a second day on Thursday after putting off on deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency. “We need more information,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
Additional reporting from Yiyin Zhong.