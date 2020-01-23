wuhan-on-lockdown:-police-guard-train-stations-while-cars-queue-to-leave-amid-china’s-coronavirus-crisis

A total of 17 people have died, all of them in and around Wuhan. Among the victims, the average age was 73, with the oldest aged 89 and the youngest 48.

Virtually no one would be allowed to leave Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province.

Among those who were able to leave before the ban came into force was Mr Hao, who works for a state-owned firm in Wuhan.

The 26-year-old, who didn’t want to give his full name, was now back in Henan province, his hometown, after fleeing in the middle of the night.

“I was going to take a 1pm train home, but my girlfriend called me 3 am in the morning about the quarantine, so I changed my ticket and rushed home.”

He arrived in the train station at around 4am but did not see many people as it was middle of the night.

“It takes about one hour and half on bullet trains to run between Wuhan and Henan, but the service stops at night, so I had to book an ordinary train that took me four and a half hours to get home.”

But he says he is not panicking.

“The government reacted in a timely and effective manner… and they also offer economic support to patients. I’m very confident that we are going to beat the disease. It is a completely different matter as big plagues in the past.”