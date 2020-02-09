wsl-north-london-derby-between-arsenal-and-tottenham-postponed-as-storm-ciara-hits-capital

Sunday’s Women’s Super League north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

The Gunners were due to host Spurs at Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park at 2pm, but the club confirmed that the game had been called off due to concerns over crowd safety.

Heavy winds are expected to batter London as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country this weekend, with the Met Office issuing amber weather warnings.

Arsenal Women tweeted: “Our fixture against @SpursWomen at Meadow Park today has been postponed on the grounds of crowd safety, due to extreme weather conditions.

“Please do not travel to Meadow Park. A further announcement will be made shortly.”

The reverse fixture between the two sides, held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, saw a WSL record 38,262 fans in attendance.

On Saturday, England’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield descended into chaos due to the weather conditions, while Sunday’s horse racing meeting at Exeter has been abandoned.