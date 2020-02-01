writtle-stabbing:-man-dies-in-knife-attack-outside-essex-pub

A man has been stabbed to death outside an Essex pub.

Police rushed to the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle at 8pm on Friday, following reports two men had been assaulted.

Despite the efforts of paramedics one of the men died at the scene, with the other taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries, Essex Police said in a statement.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1107 of today.